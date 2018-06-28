ACLU suing Kansas City Public Schools for handcuffing boy

KANSAS CITY (AP) — The American Civil Liberties Union is suing Kansas City Public Schools on behalf of a young child whose hands were cuffed behind his back two years ago when he was a 7-year-old second-grader.

The lawsuit filed Thursday in U.S. District Court in Kansas City claims the boy was "crying and hollering" after a teacher asked him to change seats on April 30, 2014. The suit says a school resource officer came and led the boy away, at times holding tightly onto the child's arm after he ignored the officer's instructions.

Eventually the officer put the boy in handcuffs and took him to the principal's office.

The lawsuit says the child suffered emotional and physical pain and was removed from the school by his mother.

The school district declined to comment