ACLU to appeal court ruling in Missouri drug testing case

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — The Missouri chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union says it will appeal a federal court ruling that upheld a technical college's plan to require all incoming students to be tested for drugs.

The Jefferson City News-Tribune reports the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has given the ACLU until Jan. 4 to file a petition seeking a re-hearing after a split three-judge panel upheld Linn State Technical College's — now named State Technical College of Missouri— mandatory drug-testing policy.

ACLU legal director Tony Rothert told the Jefferson City News-Tribune his organization will meet the filing deadline.

Earlier this month the appeals court panel, on a 2-1 vote, said a federal judge's ruling limiting drug testing at the school to only five programs was too narrow.