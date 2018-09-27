ACLU to talk about "disastrous" public defender system

COLUMBIA - The ACLU of Missouri will hold a town hall in Columbia on Thursday to discuss funding of the Missouri State Public Defender System.

According to an ACLU representative, the event's purpose is to educate Missourians about the lack of funding for public defense.

"We are hoping to bring attention to the face that poor people in the state of Missouri are not represented and their constitutional rights are constantly being violated by this system," Sara Baker said.

Baker, the Legislative and Policy Director for the ACLU of Missouri, said the state should look into criminal justice reform to lighten the load on public defenders.

"Every public defender in the state of Missouri would have to work more than 24 hours a day, every day of the year, just to meet the minimum standards with the current case load that they have," she said.

Baker called the lack of funding "disastrous."

"If we want to uphold liberty and justice for all, we have to start at home," she said.

The ACLU is currently in a legal battle with the state. Baker says the ACLU is arguing Missouri has failed to adequately fund the public defender system, and has therefore violated the constitution.

The sixth amendment of the U.S. Constitution provides the right to a fair trial. The ACLU argued the lack of state funding violates this.

Baker said the state is trying to argue the system is funded and adequate. She said Missouri has not prioritized the public defender system.

"You cannot allow people's constitutional rights to an attorney be violated simply because the state refuses to pay," she said.

The Missouri State Public Defender System director, Michael Barrett, said he would not comment because the state is a defendant in the ACLU's case.

Baker said the ACLU is interested in educating Columbia residents for their proximity to Jefferson City.

"There are folks that could easily get to the state capital and make sure that, every day, elected representatives are reminded of the need to reform our criminal justice system," she Baker said.

KOMU 8 reached out to the Missouri Department of Corrections and Boone County Public Defender but did not hear back.

The event will be at 6:00 pm at the Unitarian Universalist Church.