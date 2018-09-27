ACLU to talk about "disastrous" public defender system

1 hour 44 minutes 46 seconds ago Thursday, September 27 2018 Sep 27, 2018 Thursday, September 27, 2018 7:38:00 AM CDT September 27, 2018 in News
By: Nikki Ogle, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

COLUMBIA - The ACLU of Missouri will hold a town hall in Columbia on Thursday to discuss funding of the Missouri State Public Defender System. 

According to an ACLU representative, the event's purpose is to educate Missourians about the lack of funding for public defense. 

"We are hoping to bring attention to the face that poor people in the state of Missouri are not represented and their constitutional rights are constantly being violated by this system," Sara Baker said. 

Baker, the Legislative and Policy Director for the ACLU of Missouri, said the state should look into criminal justice reform to lighten the load on public defenders. 

"Every public defender in the state of Missouri would have to work more than 24 hours a day, every day of the year, just to meet the minimum standards with the current case load that they have," she said. 

Baker called the lack of funding "disastrous." 

"If we want to uphold liberty and justice for all, we have to start at home," she said. 

The ACLU is currently in a legal battle with the state. Baker says the ACLU is arguing Missouri has failed to adequately fund the public defender system, and has therefore violated the constitution. 

The sixth amendment of the U.S. Constitution provides the right to a fair trial. The ACLU argued the lack of state funding violates this. 

Baker said the state is trying to argue the system is funded and adequate. She said Missouri has not prioritized the public defender system. 

"You cannot allow people's constitutional rights to an attorney be violated simply because the state refuses to pay," she said. 

The Missouri State Public Defender System director, Michael Barrett, said he would not comment because the state is a defendant in the ACLU's case. 

Baker said the ACLU is interested in educating Columbia residents for their proximity to Jefferson City. 

"There are folks that could easily get to the state capital and make sure that, every day, elected representatives are reminded of the need to reform our criminal justice system," she Baker said. 

KOMU 8 reached out to the Missouri Department of Corrections and Boone County Public Defender but did not hear back. 

The event will be at 6:00 pm at the Unitarian Universalist Church. 

More News

Grid
List

ACLU to talk about "disastrous" public defender system
ACLU to talk about "disastrous" public defender system
COLUMBIA - The ACLU of Missouri will hold a town hall in Columbia on Thursday to discuss funding of the... More >>
1 hour ago Thursday, September 27 2018 Sep 27, 2018 Thursday, September 27, 2018 7:38:00 AM CDT September 27, 2018 in News

City says renovations needed at wastewater treatment facility
City says renovations needed at wastewater treatment facility
COLUMBIA - Treating Columbia's wastewater keeps the community and the environment safe, and updates to the city's system could soon... More >>
2 hours ago Thursday, September 27 2018 Sep 27, 2018 Thursday, September 27, 2018 7:17:00 AM CDT September 27, 2018 in News

LIVE NOW: Kavanaugh and accuser testify at Senate hearing
LIVE NOW: Kavanaugh and accuser testify at Senate hearing
WASHINGTON, D.C. - Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh and one of the women accusing him of sexual assault appear before... More >>
2 hours ago Thursday, September 27 2018 Sep 27, 2018 Thursday, September 27, 2018 6:45:00 AM CDT September 27, 2018 in News

High drama in Senate as Kavanaugh-Ford hearing nears
High drama in Senate as Kavanaugh-Ford hearing nears
WASHINGTON (AP) — With high drama in the making, Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh emphatically fended off new accusations of... More >>
3 hours ago Thursday, September 27 2018 Sep 27, 2018 Thursday, September 27, 2018 6:05:00 AM CDT September 27, 2018 in News

Victims' group pressures review of clergy abuse concerns
Victims' group pressures review of clergy abuse concerns
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — A victims' support group is putting pressure on Missouri's governor to intervene in a state investigation... More >>
3 hours ago Thursday, September 27 2018 Sep 27, 2018 Thursday, September 27, 2018 5:48:00 AM CDT September 27, 2018 in News

As elections approach, people weigh in on medical marijuana
As elections approach, people weigh in on medical marijuana
COLUMBIA - MU students gathered Wednesday to learn more about the three different medical marijuana initiatives on the November ballot.... More >>
11 hours ago Wednesday, September 26 2018 Sep 26, 2018 Wednesday, September 26, 2018 10:04:00 PM CDT September 26, 2018 in News

Suspect in Fulton McDonald's shooting faces multiple charges
Suspect in Fulton McDonald's shooting faces multiple charges
FULTON - The man suspected in the Fulton McDonald's altercation is facing a litany of charges. Police issued a... More >>
12 hours ago Wednesday, September 26 2018 Sep 26, 2018 Wednesday, September 26, 2018 9:06:00 PM CDT September 26, 2018 in News

Columbia home buyers are renovating instead of buying new homes
Columbia home buyers are renovating instead of buying new homes
COLUMBIA - Columbia has experienced a decline in new residential construction this year. One realtor said it could be because... More >>
13 hours ago Wednesday, September 26 2018 Sep 26, 2018 Wednesday, September 26, 2018 8:12:00 PM CDT September 26, 2018 in News

Two people robbed at gunpoint buying items found online; police urge caution
Two people robbed at gunpoint buying items found online; police urge caution
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department says two people were robbed at gunpoint Tuesday when they went to buy items... More >>
13 hours ago Wednesday, September 26 2018 Sep 26, 2018 Wednesday, September 26, 2018 7:55:00 PM CDT September 26, 2018 in News

Man who tackled porch fire with garden hose shrugs off attention
Man who tackled porch fire with garden hose shrugs off attention
MEXICO - A Mexico man who used a garden hose to put out a porch fire early Wednesday morning said... More >>
13 hours ago Wednesday, September 26 2018 Sep 26, 2018 Wednesday, September 26, 2018 7:26:00 PM CDT September 26, 2018 in News

UPDATE: Authorities cancel endangered person advisory for two children
UPDATE: Authorities cancel endangered person advisory for two children
HARRISBURG - The Missouri State Highway Patrol canceled an endangered missing persons advisory early Thursday morning. According to a... More >>
15 hours ago Wednesday, September 26 2018 Sep 26, 2018 Wednesday, September 26, 2018 5:55:00 PM CDT September 26, 2018 in News

Moniteau County looks for fresh start with prosecutor candidates
Moniteau County looks for fresh start with prosecutor candidates
MONITEAU - Two candidates have filed to run for Moniteau County prosecuting attorney, to replace Shayne Healea, who resigned after... More >>
16 hours ago Wednesday, September 26 2018 Sep 26, 2018 Wednesday, September 26, 2018 4:57:00 PM CDT September 26, 2018 in News

80,000 people died of flu last winter in US
80,000 people died of flu last winter in US
NEW YORK (AP) — The U.S. government estimates that 80,000 Americans died of flu and its complications last winter —... More >>
18 hours ago Wednesday, September 26 2018 Sep 26, 2018 Wednesday, September 26, 2018 3:00:31 PM CDT September 26, 2018 in News

Officer shoots and critically wounds 15-year-old in St. Louis
Officer shoots and critically wounds 15-year-old in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Authorities say an officer has shot and critically wounded an armed 15-year-old black boy in St.... More >>
19 hours ago Wednesday, September 26 2018 Sep 26, 2018 Wednesday, September 26, 2018 1:39:00 PM CDT September 26, 2018 in Top Stories

Charges filed against man accused of sexual abuse at MU concert
Charges filed against man accused of sexual abuse at MU concert
COLUMBIA - Prosecutors filed a sexual abuse charge Tuesday against a man accused of rubbing a woman in a sexual... More >>
20 hours ago Wednesday, September 26 2018 Sep 26, 2018 Wednesday, September 26, 2018 12:55:00 PM CDT September 26, 2018 in Top Stories

New report: Young adult parents face harsh reality
New report: Young adult parents face harsh reality
COLUMBIA - A new report from the Annie E. Casey Foundation shows that young adult parents are facing hardships with... More >>
20 hours ago Wednesday, September 26 2018 Sep 26, 2018 Wednesday, September 26, 2018 12:36:00 PM CDT September 26, 2018 in News

St. Louis alderwoman sues city over tear gas at protest
St. Louis alderwoman sues city over tear gas at protest
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A St. Louis official who joined protests after a white police officer was acquitted of murder... More >>
21 hours ago Wednesday, September 26 2018 Sep 26, 2018 Wednesday, September 26, 2018 12:22:00 PM CDT September 26, 2018 in News

Boil advisory issued in Sturgeon
Boil advisory issued in Sturgeon
STURGEON - Sturgeon city officials have issued a boil advisory from 11:40 a.m. September 26 to 11:40 a.m. September 28.... More >>
21 hours ago Wednesday, September 26 2018 Sep 26, 2018 Wednesday, September 26, 2018 12:01:00 PM CDT September 26, 2018 in Top Stories
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 55°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 1 active weather alert
10am 56°
11am 61°
12pm 66°
1pm 71°