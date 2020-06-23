ACLU urges Missouri schools to drop resource officers
ST. LOUIS (AP) — The American Civil Liberties Union of Missouri is urging school districts to remove police officers from schools.
St. Louis Public Radio reports that the ACLU has circulated a letter to nine school administrators so far, mostly in the St. Louis and Kansas City areas.
The ACLU says money spent on school resource officers should instead go to the social-emotional needs of children, such as by hiring more social workers and counselors.
Luz María Henríquez, executive director of ACLU Missouri, said there is “no evidence that increased police presence in schools improves school safety.”
