Acro-Cats Perform Purrfect Tricks

COLUMBIA - Hazel Kinder's Lighthouse Theater welcomed some four-legged friends Sunday evening.

The Acro-Cat performing troupe traveled all the way from Chicago to show off their "purr-fect" tricks.

The cats rode skateboards, walked the high wire and literally jumped through hoops for their trainer, Samantha Martin.

But the Acro-Cats don't just entertain. They also educate the public on how to rescue, train and adopt cats.

There will be two more performances at the Hazel Kinder's Lighthouse Theater Tuesday.