ACT, SAT are optional for prospective SEMO students

1 day 4 hours 7 minutes ago Thursday, September 10 2020 Sep 10, 2020 Thursday, September 10, 2020 8:50:00 AM CDT September 10, 2020 in News
By: The Associated Press

CAPE GIRARDEAU (AP) — Southeast Missouri State University’s president says expansion of the university’s test-optional admissions and scholarships will provide higher education access to more people.

The Cape Girardeau-based university on Wednesday announced that prospective students will now be admitted with a 2.75 cumulative high school grade point average and completion of required high school classes.

That means students will not need to take the ACT or SAT test. The university also announced the expansion of scholarships now available without a test score.

Southeast President Dr. Carlos Vargas says elimination of the testing requirement is even more important now because the coronavirus pandemic has forced cancellation of many ACT and SAT testing dates.

More News

Grid
List

Compass Health Network holds free COVID-19 testing event
Compass Health Network holds free COVID-19 testing event
COLUMBIA - Compass Health Network is offering free COVID-19 tests Friday. The event did not require a doctor’s order... More >>
20 minutes ago Friday, September 11 2020 Sep 11, 2020 Friday, September 11, 2020 12:37:00 PM CDT September 11, 2020 in News

American Legion of Columbia holds 9/11 memorial service
American Legion of Columbia holds 9/11 memorial service
COLUMBIA — Friday marks 19 years since the deadly 9/11 terrorist attacks. The American Legion Post 202 of Columbia... More >>
3 hours ago Friday, September 11 2020 Sep 11, 2020 Friday, September 11, 2020 9:41:00 AM CDT September 11, 2020 in News

UPDATE: CPD investigates death near east Columbia, no foul play suspected
UPDATE: CPD investigates death near east Columbia, no foul play suspected
COLUMBIA- Columbia Police were dispatched to the area of Spring Mountain Drive and Dumas Drive Thursday afternoon in reference to... More >>
3 hours ago Friday, September 11 2020 Sep 11, 2020 Friday, September 11, 2020 9:00:00 AM CDT September 11, 2020 in News

DATA: Tracking COVID-19 by mid-Missouri counties
DATA: Tracking COVID-19 by mid-Missouri counties
MISSOURI- As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community. The... More >>
3 hours ago Friday, September 11 2020 Sep 11, 2020 Friday, September 11, 2020 9:00:00 AM CDT September 11, 2020 in News

Friday COVID-19 Coverage: Moberly School District reports three confirmed cases
Friday COVID-19 Coverage: Moberly School District reports three confirmed cases
As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community. Previous coverage: ... More >>
4 hours ago Friday, September 11 2020 Sep 11, 2020 Friday, September 11, 2020 8:11:00 AM CDT September 11, 2020 in News

Here's what you need to know this morning: Friday, Sept. 11
Here's what you need to know this morning: Friday, Sept. 11
PHOTO GALLERY: Chiefs begin title defense with 34-20 victory over Texans The first game of the NFL season was... More >>
7 hours ago Friday, September 11 2020 Sep 11, 2020 Friday, September 11, 2020 5:28:00 AM CDT September 11, 2020 in News

US remembers 9/11 as pandemic changes tribute traditions
US remembers 9/11 as pandemic changes tribute traditions
NEW YORK (AP) — Americans are commemorating 9/11 with tributes that have been altered by coronavirus precautions and woven into... More >>
8 hours ago Friday, September 11 2020 Sep 11, 2020 Friday, September 11, 2020 4:34:00 AM CDT September 11, 2020 in Continuous News

PHOTO GALLERY: Chiefs begin title defense with 34-20 victory over Texans
PHOTO GALLERY: Chiefs begin title defense with 34-20 victory over Texans
KANSAS CITY (AP) — Patrick Mahomes threw for 211 yards and three touchdowns, Clyde Edwards-Helaire ran through the rain for... More >>
9 hours ago Friday, September 11 2020 Sep 11, 2020 Friday, September 11, 2020 3:41:00 AM CDT September 11, 2020 in News

Chiefs fans react to new stadium guidelines
Chiefs fans react to new stadium guidelines
KANSAS CITY - It's the start of another NFL season, but this year is anything but normal. The pandemic... More >>
14 hours ago Thursday, September 10 2020 Sep 10, 2020 Thursday, September 10, 2020 10:49:00 PM CDT September 10, 2020 in News

Boone County launches grant portal to benefit those in need
Boone County launches grant portal to benefit those in need
COLUMBIA - FEMA delivered 100,000 face masks to the US Exercise Tiger Foundation (USTF) on Tenth and Walnut Streets Thursday.... More >>
14 hours ago Thursday, September 10 2020 Sep 10, 2020 Thursday, September 10, 2020 10:02:00 PM CDT September 10, 2020 in News

Ashland police and fire departments to use drone to monitor school traffic
Ashland police and fire departments to use drone to monitor school traffic
ASHLAND – The Ashland Fire Department will be flying a drone Friday morning to evaluate school traffic flow, according to... More >>
15 hours ago Thursday, September 10 2020 Sep 10, 2020 Thursday, September 10, 2020 9:30:00 PM CDT September 10, 2020 in News

MU Chancellor Choi draws complaints for blocking students on Twitter
MU Chancellor Choi draws complaints for blocking students on Twitter
COLUMBIA – MU students say they feel silenced after MU Chancellor Mun Choi blocked and later unblocked them from... More >>
17 hours ago Thursday, September 10 2020 Sep 10, 2020 Thursday, September 10, 2020 7:50:00 PM CDT September 10, 2020 in News

Biostats Expert: More dashboard information would help MU mitigate virus
Biostats Expert: More dashboard information would help MU mitigate virus
COLUMBIA - Three weeks into the University of Missouri's school year, there has been multiple updates made to its COVID-19... More >>
18 hours ago Thursday, September 10 2020 Sep 10, 2020 Thursday, September 10, 2020 6:48:00 PM CDT September 10, 2020 in News

A Brighter Tomorrow: Local firefighter battles more than just a blaze
A Brighter Tomorrow: Local firefighter battles more than just a blaze
COLUMBIA -- A 2016 survey by the International Association of Firefighters with NBC News estimates more than 20 percent of... More >>
19 hours ago Thursday, September 10 2020 Sep 10, 2020 Thursday, September 10, 2020 5:45:00 PM CDT September 10, 2020 in News

Former shelter executive indicted for fraud in Missouri
Former shelter executive indicted for fraud in Missouri
ST. LOUIS (AP) — The former director of a program that provides shelter and advocacy services to domestic violence victims... More >>
19 hours ago Thursday, September 10 2020 Sep 10, 2020 Thursday, September 10, 2020 5:44:00 PM CDT September 10, 2020 in News

St. Louis Zoo says python laid 7 eggs without male help
St. Louis Zoo says python laid 7 eggs without male help
ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis Zoo officials are trying to solve the mystery of how a 62-year-old ball python... More >>
20 hours ago Thursday, September 10 2020 Sep 10, 2020 Thursday, September 10, 2020 4:28:00 PM CDT September 10, 2020 in News

Mobile Vet Center to provide on-site services for veterans next week
Mobile Vet Center to provide on-site services for veterans next week
COLUMBIA - The Harry S. Truman Memorial Veterans' Hospital is teaming up with the Columbia Vet Center to provide on-site... More >>
20 hours ago Thursday, September 10 2020 Sep 10, 2020 Thursday, September 10, 2020 4:19:00 PM CDT September 10, 2020 in News

Local bars prepare for Chiefs kickoff
Local bars prepare for Chiefs kickoff
COLUMBIA- The Kansas City Chiefs will kick off their season Thursday night against the Houston Texans, but they will have... More >>
20 hours ago Thursday, September 10 2020 Sep 10, 2020 Thursday, September 10, 2020 4:14:00 PM CDT September 10, 2020 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 75°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 1 active weather alert
1pm 77°
2pm 78°
3pm 77°
4pm 75°