Actions Toward a New Reactor

1 decade 1 year 2 months ago Wednesday, August 08 2007 Aug 8, 2007 Wednesday, August 08, 2007 6:11:51 AM CDT August 08, 2007 in News

"The actual process can take 9 to 10 years from the time of license," said Stan Crawford, Ameren Emergency Response Coordinator.

Choosing to add a second nuclear reactor to the Callaway plant is not a quick decision.

"If we do build another power plant out there, there will be a lot of social and economic changes and we want to make sure the local community is ready for those types of changes," said Crawford.

In order to prepare them, Ameren met with leaders from Fulton, Columbia and Jefferson City.

"We really wanted some clarification of where they were and what they needed from us, and also what we needed from them," said Nancy Lewis, Executive Director of Callaway Chamber of Commerce.

When the first reactor was built in the 1970's, Callaway County wasn't as prepared as they hope to be this time.

"I don't think they were able to take full benefits," said Crawford.

"This community was really tiny and we didn't really have the housing available that was needed and the infrastructure," said Lewis.

Now, the local community wants to be ready for the influx of workers this could bring.

"A lot of workers want someplace with a small kitchen, and we struggle to provide that," said Lewis.

More housing could pop up in surrounding areas, if building this second reactor is a go. The key word there is "if."  It's nowhere near a done deal. Ameren started the application for construction and operation of a second reactor in September 2006 and plans to finish the application in the next year or so. Then, the nuclear regulatory commission will take 2 to 3 years to review the application.

If the application is approved, (around the year 2011), Ameren will then decide whether or not it wants to construct at the Callaway plant. If the decision is yes, the first safety-related concrete will be poured by the end of 2013 and the second nuclear reactor would ideally be on-line by 2018. If this all happens, the new reactor would be constructed close to the current one.

"It would actually go 1,200 feet to this side of the current reactor," said Tim Herrmann, Ameren Vice President of Engineering.

And it would look a little different. The new reactor would have two cooling towers, and they wouldn't be as tall as the one already in place.

"The reactor design we are pursuing actually has a double containment that can actually withstand airline strikes," said Hermann.

The two concrete containment walls would each be 4 to 6 feet thick.

"...[The containment walls] have the ability to withstand nuclear accidents with no releases to the public," said Hermann.

With this reactor comes more jobs: an estimated 2,500 at the peak of construction.

"Everybody is very excited. They have been a very good corporate citizen. And, the jobs are very good paying jobs so the people that work out there have a better lifestyle than they would in another job," said Lewis.

But, at this point, Ameren is simply leaving the door open for a second nuclear reactor.

"The whole submittal of this is to preserve the option of nuclear here in Missouri," said Herrmann.

An option Ameren plans to have everyone prepared for this time around.

The Callaway Nuclear Plant isn't the only place that could be getting a new reactor. There are 20 other plants in the U.S. going through the same process with the Nuclear Regulatory Commission.

More News

Grid
List

Candidates push for votes on final weekend before election
Candidates push for votes on final weekend before election
BOONE COUNTY - Candidates for Missouri State House of Representatives seats in mid-Missouri made a final push for votes on... More >>
2 hours ago Sunday, November 04 2018 Nov 4, 2018 Sunday, November 04, 2018 6:16:00 PM CST November 04, 2018 in News

Hartzler, Hoagenson compete for District 4 election
Hartzler, Hoagenson compete for District 4 election
COLUMBIA – In the U.S. Congressional District 4 race, incumbent Vicky Hartzler takes on newcomer Renee Hoagenson. The two are... More >>
4 hours ago Sunday, November 04 2018 Nov 4, 2018 Sunday, November 04, 2018 4:47:00 PM CST November 04, 2018 in News

Big names campaign in Missouri ahead of critical Senate race
Big names campaign in Missouri ahead of critical Senate race
COLUMBIA - As Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill and her Republican challenger, Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley, make their final appeal... More >>
4 hours ago Sunday, November 04 2018 Nov 4, 2018 Sunday, November 04, 2018 4:33:00 PM CST November 04, 2018 in News

Military truck flips on I-70 Westbound in accident, causes backup
Military truck flips on I-70 Westbound in accident, causes backup
ROCHEPORT- A military truck flipped on I-70 Westbound near mile marker 117 at approximately 2:45 p.m. Sunday. The military... More >>
4 hours ago Sunday, November 04 2018 Nov 4, 2018 Sunday, November 04, 2018 4:09:00 PM CST November 04, 2018 in News

St. Louis area grocery chain adds more inventory robots
St. Louis area grocery chain adds more inventory robots
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A leading grocer in the St. Louis area is expanding its partnership with a San Francisco... More >>
5 hours ago Sunday, November 04 2018 Nov 4, 2018 Sunday, November 04, 2018 3:20:00 PM CST November 04, 2018 in News

Despite difference in fundraising totals, senate race still neck and neck
Despite difference in fundraising totals, senate race still neck and neck
COLUMBIA - In the final days before Election Day, the race between incumbent Democratic Senator Claire McCaskill and Republican challenger,... More >>
10 hours ago Sunday, November 04 2018 Nov 4, 2018 Sunday, November 04, 2018 10:45:00 AM CST November 04, 2018 in News

Amid deepening addiction crisis, FDA approves powerful new opioid
Amid deepening addiction crisis, FDA approves powerful new opioid
(CNN) -- Despite the ongoing opioid crisis plaguing the nation, the US Food and Drug Administration on Friday approved a... More >>
12 hours ago Sunday, November 04 2018 Nov 4, 2018 Sunday, November 04, 2018 8:32:00 AM CST November 04, 2018 in News

People gather downtown for annual Magic Tree lighting
People gather downtown for annual Magic Tree lighting
COLUMBIA - The fifth annual Magic Tree lighting ceremony took place downtown Saturday. People gathered around for a countdown... More >>
20 hours ago Sunday, November 04 2018 Nov 4, 2018 Sunday, November 04, 2018 1:02:00 AM CDT November 04, 2018 in News

Camdenton teen killed in rollover crash
Camdenton teen killed in rollover crash
LACLEDE COUNTY - A Camdenton teen was killed when her truck overturned near Lebanon on Thursday night. According to... More >>
23 hours ago Saturday, November 03 2018 Nov 3, 2018 Saturday, November 03, 2018 9:58:00 PM CDT November 03, 2018 in News

Driver flees after crash near downtown Columbia
Driver flees after crash near downtown Columbia
COLUMBIA - Police were searching for the driver who fled the scene of a crash near downtown Saturday night, officers... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, November 03 2018 Nov 3, 2018 Saturday, November 03, 2018 9:50:00 PM CDT November 03, 2018 in News

Jefferson Middle School hosts Lego robotics tournament
Jefferson Middle School hosts Lego robotics tournament
COLUMBIA - Jefferson Middle School hosted a First Lego League robotics tournament early Saturday afternoon. There were 19 teams... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, November 03 2018 Nov 3, 2018 Saturday, November 03, 2018 8:51:00 PM CDT November 03, 2018 in News

Hawley, McCaskill make final push ahead of Tuesday's election
Hawley, McCaskill make final push ahead of Tuesday's election
COLUMBIA – Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill and her Republican challenger, Attorney General Josh Hawley, both held campaign events on Saturday... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, November 03 2018 Nov 3, 2018 Saturday, November 03, 2018 7:50:00 PM CDT November 03, 2018 in News

Democrat McCaskill reaches right in GOP-leaning Missouri
Democrat McCaskill reaches right in GOP-leaning Missouri
COLUMBIA (AP) — Missouri Sen. Claire McCaskill has approvingly evoked former President Ronald Reagan. She said she would back President... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, November 03 2018 Nov 3, 2018 Saturday, November 03, 2018 7:18:00 PM CDT November 03, 2018 in News

State auditor race calls attention to candidates' credentials
State auditor race calls attention to candidates' credentials
COLUMBIA - Missourians will choose a state auditor in the Nov. 6 elections. The five candidates include incumbent Democrat Nicole... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, November 03 2018 Nov 3, 2018 Saturday, November 03, 2018 6:15:00 PM CDT November 03, 2018 in Smart Decision

Authorities make multiple drug arrests in Audrain, Callaway counties
Authorities make multiple drug arrests in Audrain, Callaway counties
AUDRAIN COUNTY - Several law enforcement organizations arrested three people Friday in a multi-county drug bust, a news release said.... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, November 03 2018 Nov 3, 2018 Saturday, November 03, 2018 3:05:00 PM CDT November 03, 2018 in News

Renovated Soldier's Memorial opening in St. Louis
Renovated Soldier's Memorial opening in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS (AP) — The Soldier's Memorial in downtown St. Louis is open as of this weekend after a $30... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, November 03 2018 Nov 3, 2018 Saturday, November 03, 2018 12:40:00 PM CDT November 03, 2018 in News

Conference inspires outdoor classrooms and school gardens
Conference inspires outdoor classrooms and school gardens
COLUMBIA - The Missouri Environmental Education Association hosted MO Green Schools and Environmental Education Conference on Friday and Saturday to... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, November 03 2018 Nov 3, 2018 Saturday, November 03, 2018 7:14:00 AM CDT November 03, 2018 in News

GOP leaders want probe into anti-Hawley campaign mailings
GOP leaders want probe into anti-Hawley campaign mailings
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri Republican leaders are calling for a federal investigation into political mailings that slam Attorney General... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, November 03 2018 Nov 3, 2018 Saturday, November 03, 2018 6:11:00 AM CDT November 03, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 47°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
9pm 43°
10pm 43°
11pm 42°
12am 42°