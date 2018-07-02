Activist Wrongly Accused

KANSAS CITY (AP) - An anti-crime activist says Kansas City police wrongly accused him, at gunpoint, of driving a stolen vehicle. Ron McMillan claims police pushed him, cuffed him, and hauled him to headquarters before they found out the van belonged to him. He said his van was stolen earlier this year, and that police had recovered and returned it to him. Police Captain Rich Lockhart said that for some reason, the police computer system didn't show that the stolen van had been recovered. When the police realized their mistake they booked McMillan anyway because of an outstanding traffic ticket from 2001. He settled the ticket, and then shelled out another $145 to get his van out of the impound lot. McMillan is known for his work with Move-Up and the Kansas City Crime Commission.