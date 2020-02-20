Activists seek answers on future of Kansas City plant

4 years 3 months 2 weeks ago Friday, November 06 2015 Nov 6, 2015 Friday, November 06, 2015 7:54:00 AM CST November 06, 2015 in News
By: The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Activists are seeking more aggressive cleanup measures at a former federal weapons manufacturing site in Kansas City.

The Kansas City Star reports that members of the Alliance for Nuclear Accountability, a coalition of organizations from communities located near Department of Energy nuclear facilities, met Thursday to discuss the 300-acre Bannister Federal Complex.

Ann Suellentrop, an ANA board member, calls for more transparency about contamination at the site, which formerly housed a plant that produced non-nuclear parts for nuclear weapons. Honeywell operated the plant for years for the Department of Energy but moved to a new $687-million National Security Campus south of the Bannister site last year.

A firm picked to redevelop the site is considering how to demolish the buildings on the complex and tackle the environmental restoration.

More News

Grid
List

Former Camden County's Sheriff's deputy sentenced in federal court
Former Camden County's Sheriff's deputy sentenced in federal court
JEFFERSON CITY - Leonard Jerome Wilson, 41, a former Camden County Sheriff's deputy, was sentenced to 8 years of federal... More >>
31 minutes ago Thursday, February 20 2020 Feb 20, 2020 Thursday, February 20, 2020 4:47:00 PM CST February 20, 2020 in News

UPDATE: Man in custody after allegedly stealing ambulance
UPDATE: Man in custody after allegedly stealing ambulance
COLUMBIA - 40-year-old Sean M. Smith was taken in to custody after allegedly stealing an ambulance in Columbia just after... More >>
51 minutes ago Thursday, February 20 2020 Feb 20, 2020 Thursday, February 20, 2020 4:27:00 PM CST February 20, 2020 in News

Jefferson City man arrested inside of Schulte's grocery store
Jefferson City man arrested inside of Schulte's grocery store
JEFFERSON CITY - A Jefferson City man was arrested on Thursday afternoon at approximately 2:28 p.m. at the grocery store,... More >>
56 minutes ago Thursday, February 20 2020 Feb 20, 2020 Thursday, February 20, 2020 4:22:00 PM CST February 20, 2020 in News

Plumrose USA to bring 200 jobs to Moberly
Plumrose USA to bring 200 jobs to Moberly
MOBERLY - People in Moberly are excited about the announcement Plumrose USA made Tuesday. The company is set to bring... More >>
1 hour ago Thursday, February 20 2020 Feb 20, 2020 Thursday, February 20, 2020 4:00:00 PM CST February 20, 2020 in News

Firefighters are more likely to die by suicide than in the line of duty, study reveals
Firefighters are more likely to die by suicide than in the line of duty, study reveals
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Firefighters are more likely to die by suicide, than in the line of duty, according to a... More >>
1 hour ago Thursday, February 20 2020 Feb 20, 2020 Thursday, February 20, 2020 3:48:57 PM CST February 20, 2020 in A Brighter Tomorrow

Columbia man sentenced to 15 years for illegal firearm
Columbia man sentenced to 15 years for illegal firearm
JEFFERSON CITY - A Columbia man was sentenced in federal court today for illegally possessing a firearm. Samuel Ernest... More >>
1 hour ago Thursday, February 20 2020 Feb 20, 2020 Thursday, February 20, 2020 3:29:00 PM CST February 20, 2020 in News

Active shooter drills raising concern among parents
Active shooter drills raising concern among parents
A new report shows "active shooter drills" might be doing more harm than good. Today, 95% of schools participate in... More >>
2 hours ago Thursday, February 20 2020 Feb 20, 2020 Thursday, February 20, 2020 3:11:55 PM CST February 20, 2020 in A Brighter Tomorrow

Columbia Police respond to gunshots, two men injured
Columbia Police respond to gunshots, two men injured
COLUMBIA - Local police responded to a "shots fired" call Wednesday at approximately 10:33 p.m. at the 100 block of... More >>
2 hours ago Thursday, February 20 2020 Feb 20, 2020 Thursday, February 20, 2020 3:03:00 PM CST February 20, 2020 in News

Elledge first-degree murder charge based on strangling scenario
Elledge first-degree murder charge based on strangling scenario
BOONE COUNTY - Investigators believe Joseph Elledge strangled or suffocated his wife and disposed of her body in a... More >>
2 hours ago Thursday, February 20 2020 Feb 20, 2020 Thursday, February 20, 2020 2:51:00 PM CST February 20, 2020 in News

Missouri Senate backs tax break for long-term care savings
Missouri Senate backs tax break for long-term care savings
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Missouri Senate has passed legislation that would provide a tax incentive to save money... More >>
3 hours ago Thursday, February 20 2020 Feb 20, 2020 Thursday, February 20, 2020 1:56:00 PM CST February 20, 2020 in News

UPDATE: Husband of missing Columbia woman charged with first-degree murder
UPDATE: Husband of missing Columbia woman charged with first-degree murder
BOONE COUNTY - Joseph Elledge, the husband of missing Columbia woman Mengqi Ji, has been charged with first-degree murder, according... More >>
6 hours ago Thursday, February 20 2020 Feb 20, 2020 Thursday, February 20, 2020 11:00:00 AM CST February 20, 2020 in News

Records show two domestic incidents at Ashland mayor's home
Records show two domestic incidents at Ashland mayor's home
ASHLAND - A lawsuit against Ashland Mayor, Gene Rhorer, brought up instances of Rhorer asking Police Chief Lyn Woolford to... More >>
7 hours ago Thursday, February 20 2020 Feb 20, 2020 Thursday, February 20, 2020 10:09:00 AM CST February 20, 2020 in News

BREAKING: Multiple law enforcement agencies on scene in Boone County
BREAKING: Multiple law enforcement agencies on scene in Boone County
BOONE COUNTY - Multiple law enforcement agencies have been conducting an investigation on scene in west Columbia. Public Information... More >>
11 hours ago Thursday, February 20 2020 Feb 20, 2020 Thursday, February 20, 2020 6:06:00 AM CST February 20, 2020 in News

Democratic debate begins ahead of Nevada voting
Democratic debate begins ahead of Nevada voting
LAS VEGAS — The latest on the 2020 presidential campaign and Democratic debate 6 p.m. Six Democratic... More >>
21 hours ago Wednesday, February 19 2020 Feb 19, 2020 Wednesday, February 19, 2020 8:07:00 PM CST February 19, 2020 in News

Retired Catholic priest charged in Missouri with sex abuse
Retired Catholic priest charged in Missouri with sex abuse
SPRINGFIELD- A retired Catholic priest has been charged in Missouri with multiple counts of child sexual abuse stemming from... More >>
21 hours ago Wednesday, February 19 2020 Feb 19, 2020 Wednesday, February 19, 2020 7:54:00 PM CST February 19, 2020 in News

Columbia road crews busy patching potholes
Columbia road crews busy patching potholes
COLUMBIA - While the snow disappears with warmer weather, potholes are opening in roads around mid-Missouri. Street division employees... More >>
23 hours ago Wednesday, February 19 2020 Feb 19, 2020 Wednesday, February 19, 2020 5:43:00 PM CST February 19, 2020 in News

Veteran on the walk of his lifetime to stop in mid-Missouri
Veteran on the walk of his lifetime to stop in mid-Missouri
JEFFERSON CITY - A U.S. Army Veteran is passing through Jefferson City on Thursday as part of his effort to... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, February 19 2020 Feb 19, 2020 Wednesday, February 19, 2020 4:37:00 PM CST February 19, 2020 in News

Landmark to Simmons: ATM causing problems for Ashland Residents
Landmark to Simmons: ATM causing problems for Ashland Residents
ASHLAND - After the Landmark Bank and Simmons First National merger on February 18, residents in Ashland are seeing some... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, February 19 2020 Feb 19, 2020 Wednesday, February 19, 2020 4:16:00 PM CST February 19, 2020 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 28°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
6pm 25°
7pm 24°
8pm 23°
9pm 23°