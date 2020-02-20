Activists seek answers on future of Kansas City plant

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Activists are seeking more aggressive cleanup measures at a former federal weapons manufacturing site in Kansas City.

The Kansas City Star reports that members of the Alliance for Nuclear Accountability, a coalition of organizations from communities located near Department of Energy nuclear facilities, met Thursday to discuss the 300-acre Bannister Federal Complex.

Ann Suellentrop, an ANA board member, calls for more transparency about contamination at the site, which formerly housed a plant that produced non-nuclear parts for nuclear weapons. Honeywell operated the plant for years for the Department of Energy but moved to a new $687-million National Security Campus south of the Bannister site last year.

A firm picked to redevelop the site is considering how to demolish the buildings on the complex and tackle the environmental restoration.