Acupuncture Used To Treat Cancer

47-year-old Deb Simpson was treated for breast cancer in 2000. Three years later, her cancer was back for a vengeance.

"It came back in my bone, brain, liver and lung," she said.

After surgery, chemo therapy and radiation, Simpson is now using acupuncture.

"There are acupuncture points which are basically areas on the body that affect other areas of the body if you insert a needle into those places," Said Acupuncturist Karen Sulger.

Although Simpson said she doesn't like needles she said she liked the results of using acupuncture because there were less side effects as opposed to her previous cancer treatments.

"When you're being treated with acupuncture for cancer it can keep some of the nausea away and keep your energy level higher at times. At least that was my experience," Simpson said.

"Western medicine is very good at directly going to the areas and getting rid of the tumors," said Sulger. "We are very good at trying to help with the side effects caused by these very strong treatments."

A heated herb is sometimes held over the needle to speed up the process.

Simpson said she is no hurry, however. She is in remission but keeps coming back for acupuncture because she said it is relaxing.

Due to its proven effectiveness, some insurance plans are now moving to cover cancer patience who choose acupuncture.