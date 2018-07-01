Ad Strategy Different for Two St. Louis Restaurants

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- Panera and Hardee's are St. Louis-based restaurant chains with very different ways of advertising their products.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the stark contrast between the two strategies is even more apparent as both launch new marketing campaigns.

Panera's new "Live Consciously" campaign highlights things such as the chain's donation of leftover bread to food banks and its use of antibiotic-free chicken.

The new Hardee's campaign features a bikini-clad model eating Atlantic cod sandwich. After Lent, Hardee's will feature another model in a sexy campaign.

University of Missouri-St. Louis marketing professor Haim Mano says the campaigns reflect different target markets. He says Panera is upscale, sophisticated, health-oriented. The target market for Hardee's is young, hungry men.