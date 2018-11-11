Adam Dorrel Promoted to NW Missouri State Head Football Coach

MARYVILLE, MO (AP) -- Northwest Missouri State has promoted offensive coordinator and assistant head football coach Adam Dorrel to head coach.

The Maryville school says Dorrel will be introduced Friday as the successor to Scott Bostwick, who died June 5 of an apparent heart attack. Bostwick had just been appointed in December to succeed longtime head coach Mel Tjeerdsma, who retired.

Dorrel is a Maryville native and a 1998 graduate of Northwest Missouri State. He was an offensive lineman and three-year captain of the Bearcats under Tjeerdsma, earning all-MIAA honors in 1995, ‘96 and ‘97.

He joined the Bearcats' coaching staff in 2004. As offensive coordinator he helped lead Northwest Missouri to five straight NCAA Division II championship appearances, including the 2009 national title.