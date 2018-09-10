Adam Wainwright makes a return for the Cardinals

ST. LOUIS - The St. Louis Cardinals return Monday night back to Busch Stadium after a 3-3 road trip against the Washington Nationals and Detroit Tigers. The redbirds will face the Pittsburgh Pirates in a three-game series.

For the first time since May 13, right handed pitcher Adam Wainwright will start on the mound. Wainwright was previously placed on the disabled list with elbow discomfort.

The Cardinals and the Brewers remain in the wildcard spot for the National League Central trailing behind the league leaders, the Chicago Cubs.

The Pirates are on a five-game win streak entering tonight’s game and are above .500 for the first time since August 20.

The Cardinals and Pirates begin their series tonight at 7:15 p.m.