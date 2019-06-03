Adams' heroics push Cards to victory

ST. LOUIS - An eighth inning, three-run home run from Matt Adams powered the St. Louis Cardinals over the Pittsburgh Pirates Monday night by a score of 8-7.

The Cardinals trailed 6-4 going into the eighth, and a Matt Carpenter walk was followed by a single from Jose Martinez to put two men on base. Matt Adams then came to the plate, and he sent a 2-1 offspeed pitch deep over the right field wall.

A sac fly from Harrison Bader scored Marcell Ozuna, and the Cardinals led 8-6 going into the ninth.

A rehabbing Carlos Martinez, usually the Cardinals' ace, came on in the 9th to close it out. Martinez got two quick outs, but Josh Bell gave the Pirates life with a double off the wall, scoring Adam Frazier and pulling the Pirates within one.

Francisco Cervelli came up next and hit one deep into the hole on the left side of the infield. Cardinal shortstop Paul DeJong made an incredible play to catch Cervelli at first, which ended the game after video confirmation.

The Cardinals' record improves to 80-64 on the season. Game two of the series comes Tuesday night at 7:15, and Miles Mikolas is expected to get the start on the mound for the Redbirds.