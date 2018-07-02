Adams Homers Again As Cardinals Beat Nats 5-2

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Matt Adams homered for the third time in three games - all with his father in attendance - and Matt Holliday also went deep, helping the St. Louis Cardinals to a 5-2 victory and series sweep Sunday over the Washington Nationals.

Adams gave St. Louis a 2-0 lead in the second inning with a two-run shot on an 0-2 pitch, his sixth homer of the season. Adams' father, Jamie, has been visiting from Pennsylvania on Father's Day weekend.

Holliday put St. Louis up 3-0 in the third.

Jaime Garcia (3-0) pitched seven innings, allowing five hits and a run for St. Louis. He struck out six and walked two. Trevor Rosenthal got the final out for his 20th save.

Washington's Doug Fister (5-2) had his five-start winning streak snapped.