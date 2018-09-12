Adams injured running bases, removed in 5th inning

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Matt Adams of the St. Louis Cardinals strained his right quadriceps while running out a double in the fifth inning and has been removed from the game against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Adams grabbed his right hip area rounding first base after his hit off reliever Vidal Nuno on Tuesday night.

Mark Reynolds pinch ran for Adams. The Cardinals led 6-4.