Adams to remain schools superintendent in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The superintendent of St. Louis schools is staying in his job.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Kelvin Adams had been a finalist to lead Los Angeles schools, but the school board there instead hired from within on Monday, selecting Michelle King. Adams will continue overseeing the 27,000-student St. Louis district.

Adams has served as St. Louis superintendent since 2008. He says much work remains to be done.

Since Adams arrived, the district has improved its graduation rate, test scores, student attendance and other measures.