Adding Color To Your Pallet

"Colorful fruits and vegetables like broccoli, like tomatoes, like carrots, like oranges have lots of different antioxidants, lots of different phyto chemicals," said Colleen Doyle from the American Cancer Society.

Phyto chemicals are naturally occurring plant compounds that may prevent disease. Antioxidants like beta carotene and lycopene help protect cells from damage. In spite of their helpful properties, the American Cancer Society says there is no single substance or food that will ward off illness.

"We don't know which of those antioxidants and phyto chemicals are more protective and that's why we encourage people to eat at least five servings of fruits and vegetables every day," said Doyle.

The American Dietetic association recommends eating green vegetables like broccoli, spinach and romaine that protect eyesight and the immune system. Red strawberries, cherries, tomatoes and apples improve heart and brain function. Yellows and oranges like grapefruit, cantaloupe, squash and carrots boost the immune system. Blueberries, blackberries, purple grapes, eggplant and plums may help reduce some cancers and keep memory sharp.

Reported by NBC's Judy Fortin.

Another Step In Fighting Breast Cancer

A food and drug administration advisory panel is considering whether to recommend approval for a drug to be used for breast cancer prevention.

Evista is already on the market as an osteoporosis drug. At this point, only Tamoxifen is available for women at high-risk for breast cancer who have not been diagnosed. A 2006 study compared the two drugs, and found they were comparable in reducing the risk of invasive breast cancer.

Smoking can put women at risk for early menopause, according to a new study from Norway. Researchers looked at over 2,000 women around age 60 and found smokers were 59 percent more likely to have gone through menopause before age 45.

The rate of early menopause nearly doubled in women who were the heaviest smokers.

Experts say early menopause carries an increased risk of osteoporosis and heart disease.