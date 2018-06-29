Addison's reopens after truck crashes into building

COLUMBIA - Addison's owner Matt Jenne told KOMU 8 News Monday the restaurant reopened after a truck crashed into the side of its building, injuring four customers on Saturday night.

"It happened during our busiest time on Saturday," Jenne said. "At that point our main concern was the people that were injured and making sure that we were taking care of them first."

Victims were taken to University Hospital to be treated for their injuries. All of the injuries were non-life-threatening.

The Columbia Police Department arrested a Moniteau County official for the crash. The truck was backing out onto the street when it crashed into one of the restaurant's glass-block windows. The window is now boarded and restaurant managers removed the table hit during the incident.

The driver, 36-year-old Shayne Healea, is the vice-chair prosecuting attorney for Moniteau County. Police said he left the scene and parked his car in front of the Tiger Hotel. Officers found Healea in an alley near the crash and arrested him. He is being charged with four counts of second degree assault and leaving the scene of an accident.

Jordan Wood was eating at the restaurant when the crash happened.

"We saw the truck back into the window," Wood said. "Me and another male immediately ran out of the building to follow the truck and took pictures of the truck's plates."

KOMU 8 News is waiting to hear back from the hospital on the status of the injured patrons.