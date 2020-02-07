Additional assistance will help Missourians with disabilites get jobs

JEFFERSON CITY - Governor Mike Parson announced Thursday that Missouri will receive additional technical assistance from the U.S. Department of Labor's Office of Disability Employment Policy. Missouri is one of 13 states to receive this additional assistance.

The ongoing technical assistance is part of an emerging trend under the Visionary Opportunities to Increase Competitive Employment (VOICE) initiative. The VOICE initiative will help with employment in statewide mental health systems.

Last September, Governor Parson signed Executive Order 19-16, announcing Missouri as a Model Employee initiative.

Currently, less than 38% of working aged individuals with a disability are employed, compared to 80% of working aged individuals without a disability. The goal of Missouri as a Model Employer is to increase the employment rate for all Missourians with disabilities.

“We are committed to doing everything we can, both through this initiative and other efforts, to eliminate barriers to employment and develop a workforce that reflects the talents and abilities of all Missourians,” Parson said in a press release.

The Missouri as a Model Employer implementation team will be working with private businesses to support similar diversity initiatives to meet workforce needs.