Additional Columbia police officers will be patrolling this weekend

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department will have additional officers on duty Friday and Saturday as students return to campus, before MU and Stephens College begin classes next week.

CPD said officers will be closely patrolling East Campus, as well as other areas with high student populations this weekend.

Officers will be looking for peace disturbance and alcohol-related issues, as well as violations of the coronavirus guidelines.

A local health order requires people to practice social distance, to wear a mask when social distancing isn't possible, and to limit gatherings to 100 people (with social distancing and mask-wearing).

CPD will also be working with MUPD to report students not following the health order, which could result in a student code of contact violation.

CPD encourages residents to report violations by emailing city@como.gov or by calling 573-874-2489.