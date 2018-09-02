Additional Units Helped Suppress Holts Summit Fire

HOLTS SUMMIT - The Holts Summit Fire Protection District requested additional units to respond to a commercial structure fire at Doolittle Trailer Manufacturing around 5 p.m. on Friday.

The Holts Summit Fire Protection District said the South Callaway Fire, New Bloomfield Fire, Central Callaway Fire, Fulton Fire, Millersburg Fire, North Callaway Fire and Jefferson City Fire departments assisted the fire suppression and scene safety tasks.

The Holts Summit Auxiliary was also on the scene, providing support services to units from all responding departments. The department said there were no reported injuries to staff or fire personnel.

According the Holts Summit Fire Personnel District, the cause of the fire has not yet been determined.