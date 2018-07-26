ADM settles Ponzi scheme suit by Missouri farmers

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Agribusiness Archer Daniels Midland has settled a lawsuit over claims the company was behind a now-imprisoned grain broker's scheme that gouged millions from dozens of Missouri farmers.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Thursday's confidential settlement ended a civil trial in St. Louis. Terms weren't disclosed, and ADM says in a statement it admits no wrongdoing.

Cathy Gieseker was sentenced in 2010 to nine years in federal prison for what prosecutors called a Ponzi scheme involving 179 farmers bilked of more than $27 million.

She claimed to have a deal with ADM that let her broker corn and soybean crops for premium prices and pay the farmers a higher yield later.

The lawsuit involving roughly 160 plaintiffs claimed ADM management knew about and instructed Gieseker's scheme.