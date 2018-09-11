Administrators break ground on new music center

5 months 3 days 15 hours ago Sunday, April 08 2018 Apr 8, 2018 Sunday, April 08, 2018 5:23:00 PM CDT April 08, 2018 in News
By: Eric Graves, KOMU 8 Reporter

COLUMBIA -Administrators and donors broke ground Sunday for the MU School of Music's new music center.

The construction site for the new music center is located on University Avenue, however, because of chilly temps and some slight snow flurries the groundbreaking had to be moved to Stotler Lounge in Memorial Union on campus.

The new center will include a recording suite, recital hall and outdoor performance venue.

Julia Gaines, the School of Music director, welcomed everyone and introduced the three former directors who all worked on the new center in some way.

"To be able to celebrate with the other administrators that have also worked on the music building plans over the years was really, really exciting," Gaines said.

Gaines said what it brings most to current students is validity, since MU music students have not had a place of their own to learn.

Gaines also sees benefits for future students.

"I really think it's going to be a huge recruiting boom for us," Gaines said. "Because it's going to be such a beautiful facility, we're going to be one of the newest in the state and I think it's going to be really great for our future students."

Chancellor Alexander Cartwright recognized the benefit music has to a community and people as a whole.

"Few things contribute to the quality of life and improve human condition the way music does," Cartwright said.

The center already has $24 million committed just for phase one and is looking for more private support to fund phase two.

The new center will be finished by the fall of 2019 and will open for classes in the spring of 2020.

