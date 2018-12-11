Administrators investigating bomb threat at Moberly High School

MOBERLY - Officials are investigating a message found written on furniture at Moberly High School stating the school will "blow up" later this week, according to Superintendent of Schools Matthew Miller.

He said they are treating the report "with the seriousness it deserves."

The Moberly Police Department and the Moberly School District are working together to follow the district protocol for bomb threats.

Miller said they are uncertain about the credibility of the treat and they will take the necessary measures to ensure safety.