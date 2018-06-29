Admitted Killer Requests Change of Venue on Related Charges

SEDALIA - Joseph Arbeiter has requested a change of venue for charges related to the murder of Mandy Black. Arbeiter was due in Pettis County court for arraignment Monday.

The Pettis County Sheriff's Department found Black's remains on Arbeiter's property May 4. Pettis County filed murder charges against Arbeiter on May 13.

Arbeiters charges include: first-degree sodomy or attempted sodomy, armed criminal action, first-degree rape or attempted rape, first-degree sexual abuse, unlawful use of a weapon, second-degree assault, third-degree assault, tampering with a victim in a felony prosecution and possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana.

Judge Robert Liston issued a no bond first-degree murder warrant against Arbeiter, who was previously being held on other charges in Pettis County Jail.

Deputies found Black's remains in a storage container May 5 outside a Pettis County trailer park. An autopsy report released May 9 determined Black died of an apparent homicide. Tattoos on Black's body helped detectives identify the remains.

A metal container holding hands, arms and a leg was next to 65-year-old Joseph Arbeiter's trailer at Goodwill Chapel Trailer Park.

Autopsy results confirmed that Black died as a result of stab wounds to the chest several months ago, believed to be around the first of the year.

It was Arbeiter's landlord, Sherry Woorley, who called the sheriff after smelling a strange odor coming from the storage containers. Woorley planned to evict Arbeiter following an arrest for allegedly sexual assaulting a neighbor.