Adolphus Busch IV Resigns from NRA

ST. LOUIS - Adolphus Busch IV has resigned from the National Rifle Association to protest the failure of gun control bills in the U.S. Senate.

Busch, whose great-grandfather founded Anheuser-Busch, sent a letter to the NRA Thursday criticizing its decision to fight an expansion of gun background checks. He says the overwhelming majority of NRA members supported the expansion and contends that NRA's work against the proposal ignored its members' wishes in favor of gun and ammunition manufacturers.

Busch also criticized the group for its stand against a ban on assault weapons and large capacity magazines. He was a member of the NRA since 1975 and has been known as a staunch gun rights advocate.

KSDK reports NRA officials would not immediately comment on letter.