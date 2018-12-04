Adopt-a-Family program still needs help before Christmas

FULTON – Officials from a Fulton nonprofit expressed concern Monday that there are still 103 children unadopted for the annual Adopt-a-Family program.

SERVE, Inc. helps provide gifts during the holidays for children in low-income families in Callaway County.

“Most of these kids might not have Christmas gifts under the tree if it weren't for this program. A lot of the families struggle to get the bills paid so getting Christmas gifts is an added expense,” SERVE, Inc. Executive Director Courtney Harrison said.

Almost 400 children were accepted into the program—nearly 100 more children than last year. Additionally, almost 100 senior or disabled citizens will receive a stocking and food basket through the program, according to Harrison.

“The children fill out a wish list—something they want, something they need, something to wear and something to read,” Harrison said.

After the children fill out their wish list, they are “adopted” by a community member to provide the gifts for them.

Along with the gifts from their wish list, SERVE, Inc. also provides a full meal for the families in the program, including a turkey or ham, potatoes and green bean casserole.

SERVE, Inc. operates yearlong in Fulton providing transportation, a food pantry, back to school programs and a clothing store for Callaway County residents.

To become an adopter in the program, call SERVE, Inc. at 573-642-6388 or email them at oneserve@serveinc.net.