Adopt-A-Highway Rule Changes

2007

JEFFERSON CITY - A court ruling has led to changes in Missouri's Adopt-A-Highway program. New regulations took effect Monday to remove bans on groups with a history of violence or that deny membership based on race. The Ku Klux Klan sued and won on grounds that it had a First Amendment free speech right to participate. The Supreme Court rejected the state's appeal in January 2005. The Missouri Department of Transportation took a year and a half to change the rules because it asked for public suggestions about ways to improve the program.