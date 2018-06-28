Adopted Missourians Could Find Parents Easier

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) -- Missourians who have been adopted could have an easier time getting information about their biological parents.

Legislation would allow information about a biological parent who has died to be provided to an adult who was adopted, if the other parent is unknown, cannot be notified, is dead or has consented to releasing it. Currently, information about a dead biological parent who did not consent can be obtained if a judge determines it is necessary for health reasons.

Adoptive parents also would no longer be notified by the courts when adults who were adopted seek information about their biological parents

The legislation passed shortly before lawmakers' adjournment last week and was sent to the governor.