Adoption Advocates Urge Veto of Foreign Law Bill

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Some adoption advocates say Gov. Jay Nixon should veto new Missouri legislation dealing with international law because it could complicate overseas adoptions.

The legislation would make court rulings unenforceable if they use rulings or decisions based upon foreign laws that are inconsistent with the state and U.S. constitutions.

The Jefferson City News Tribune reports adoption advocates are concerned about the measure. Lutheran Family and Children's Services said it could mean Missouri would not recognize an adoption decree that is completed in the child's birth country.

Sen. Brian Nieves says people opposed to the legislation are using "dishonest tactics." Nieves, a Republican from Washington, Mo., says many critics have ignored that the legislation targets foreign laws inconsistent with the constitution.