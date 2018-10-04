Ads accuse Hawley of taking millions and ignoring pay-to-play allegations

6 hours 10 minutes 10 seconds ago Thursday, October 04 2018 Oct 4, 2018 Thursday, October 04, 2018 5:01:00 PM CDT October 04, 2018 in Target 8
By: Eric Graves, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

COLUMBIA - These ads accuse Republican Senate Candidate Josh Hawley of ignoring calls for an investigation into a pay-to-play scheme.

WHO MADE THE AD?

The Senate Majority PAC, a political action committee, self described as "experienced, aggressive Democratic strategists with one mission: to win Senate races."

BACKGROUND:

The pay-to-play allegations all started with complaints of faulty roof shingles sold to a Missouri church and Missouri homeowners by TAMKO Building Products, Inc., David Humphreys' company.

According to the St. Louis Post Dispatch the Jonesburg United Methodist Church in Jasper County bought roof shingles from TAMKO in 2007. By 2013, the church had a leaky roof and blamed TAMKO.

The St. Louis Post Dispatch said a Jasper County man, Lee Hobbs, was having similar problems with the same shingles. Several other homeowners reported the same problems, too.

The Jonesburg Church and Hobbs filed a class action lawsuit against TAMKO in April 2014. In the lawsuit, they alleged a violation of the Missouri Merchandising Practicing ACT.

According to an article by the Kansas City Star, the pay-to-play allegations really started to heat up when Senate President Ron Richard filed legislation several times, most recently in December of 2016, that would limit plaintiffs' ability to sue in class action lawsuits under the Missouri Merchandise Act. This legislation would directly affect the suit involving Humphreys, according to the Star.

According to the Missouri Ethics Commission, just six days after the legislation was filed, Humphreys donated $100,000 to Richard. This prompted the pay-to-play allegations.

According to a Kansas City Star article, both Humphreys and Richard have denied the allegations.

CLAIM: HUMPHREYS CONTRIBUTED 3 MILLION DOLLARS TO HAWLEY'S CAMPAIGN

According to the Missouri Ethics Commission, from September 2015 to December 2016, Humphreys gave Hawley nearly $2.9 million.

VERDICT: TRUE

CLAIM: HUMPHREYS AND HIS FAMILY GAVE 4.5 MILLION DOLLARS TO HAWLEY'S CAMPAIGN

The second ad, "Golden", claims Humphreys and his family gave Hawley $4.5 million, which was 75 percent of individual contributions to Hawley's campaign.

According to the Missouri Ethics Commission, Humphreys, his mother Ethelmae and his sister Sarah Atkins gave Hawley $4.5 million in 2015 and 2016, which did make up approximately 75 percent of individual contributions to Hawley's campaign.

VERDICT: TRUE

CLAIM: HAWLEY NEVER INVESTIGATED PAY-TO-PAY ALLEGATIONS

The ad also takes aim at Hawley's response to the pay-to-play allegations saying, "The Golden Boy refused to investigate, he even admitted he never looked at the evidence."

The Kansas City Star article cited by the ad says something different.

Hawley said in the article his office does not have criminal jurisdiction over pay-to-play allegations and it would have to go to a local prosecutor.

According to the Associated Press, "In Missouri, attorneys general have little initial authority to press criminal charges," in play-to-pay allegations.

VERDICT: NEEDS MORE CONTEXT

CLAIM: HAWLEY NEVER LOOKED AT EVIDENCE OF PAY-TO-PLAY SCHEME

As far as Hawley never checking the evidence, he claims his office has "received no evidence at all in this case," according to a Kansas City Star article.

But, in the same article, Meira Bernstein, the communications director for the Missouri Democratic Party, claimed, "Hawley ignored bipartisan calls to investigate the situation."

However, the Associated Press reported Campaign for Accountability filed a complaint to a U.S. Attorney in Missouri, but not to Hawley's office.

VERDICT: NEEDS MORE CONTEXT

The Kansas City Star later reported: "Humphreys was cleared of any wrongdoing in the pay-to-play controversy and Humphreys is not and has never been the subject of any federal investigation."

In a letter to the Senate Majority PAC, the creator of the ads, representatives of Humphreys asked the SMP to take down the ads, "The SMP’s “Shingles” and “Golden” ads contain numerous defamatory and demonstrably false statements and implications about Mr. Humphreys."

The ad is not currently in TV circulation, but is still available online.

The letter states claims that Humphreys is involved in pay-to-play schemes, paying off lawmakers and selling faulty roofing shingles are all false.



More News

Grid
List

MU law professors join peers in letter opposing Kavanaugh
MU law professors join peers in letter opposing Kavanaugh
COLUMBIA- Six MU law professors joined over 2,400 law professors from all over the U.S. in signing a letter that... More >>
4 hours ago Thursday, October 04 2018 Oct 4, 2018 Thursday, October 04, 2018 7:04:00 PM CDT October 04, 2018 in News

Murderer: "I deserve" death penalty; judge orders five life sentences
Murderer: "I deserve" death penalty; judge orders five life sentences
RANDOLPH COUNTY - A judge sentenced Jeffrey Nichols five consecutive life sentences, one of which is without parole. He pleaded... More >>
4 hours ago Thursday, October 04 2018 Oct 4, 2018 Thursday, October 04, 2018 6:30:00 PM CDT October 04, 2018 in Continuous News

Ads accuse Hawley of taking millions and ignoring pay-to-play allegations
Ads accuse Hawley of taking millions and ignoring pay-to-play allegations
COLUMBIA - These ads accuse Republican Senate Candidate Josh Hawley of ignoring calls for an investigation into a pay-to-play scheme.... More >>
6 hours ago Thursday, October 04 2018 Oct 4, 2018 Thursday, October 04, 2018 5:01:00 PM CDT October 04, 2018 in Target 8

Settlement reached in Carl DeBrodie case
Settlement reached in Carl DeBrodie case
FULTON - A "confidential settlement" has been reached between the parties in the wrongful death lawsuit in the case of... More >>
6 hours ago Thursday, October 04 2018 Oct 4, 2018 Thursday, October 04, 2018 4:38:00 PM CDT October 04, 2018 in News

Columbia faith group calls on city leaders for moral budget decisions
Columbia faith group calls on city leaders for moral budget decisions
COLUMBIA - Faith Voices of Columbia issued a call-to-action for city officials to be aware of the "moral implications" of... More >>
7 hours ago Thursday, October 04 2018 Oct 4, 2018 Thursday, October 04, 2018 3:37:00 PM CDT October 04, 2018 in News

Ruling strikes down parts of St. Louis 'abortion ordinance'
Ruling strikes down parts of St. Louis 'abortion ordinance'
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A federal judge has ruled that some provisions of a St. Louis ordinance banning discrimination based... More >>
8 hours ago Thursday, October 04 2018 Oct 4, 2018 Thursday, October 04, 2018 2:57:00 PM CDT October 04, 2018 in News

Demaret Drive has extensive history of crime
Demaret Drive has extensive history of crime
BOONE COUNTY - A fatal shooting on Demaret Drive Wednesday night is the latest in a long list of crimes... More >>
9 hours ago Thursday, October 04 2018 Oct 4, 2018 Thursday, October 04, 2018 1:41:00 PM CDT October 04, 2018 in News

City of Refuge receives donation for PTSD, trauma services
City of Refuge receives donation for PTSD, trauma services
COLUMBIA - City of Refuge, a local organization which helps refugees in mid-Missouri, received a large donation Thursday to help... More >>
10 hours ago Thursday, October 04 2018 Oct 4, 2018 Thursday, October 04, 2018 12:44:00 PM CDT October 04, 2018 in News

Federal judge rules against Missouri Planned Parenthood
Federal judge rules against Missouri Planned Parenthood
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A federal judge has denied Planned Parenthood's request for a Columbia clinic to be temporarily... More >>
12 hours ago Thursday, October 04 2018 Oct 4, 2018 Thursday, October 04, 2018 10:57:00 AM CDT October 04, 2018 in News

Pedal Pub business is coming to Columbia, city to create new regulations
Pedal Pub business is coming to Columbia, city to create new regulations
COLUMBIA - Group party bikes are coming to town, but the opening date is still not clear. Columbia native... More >>
15 hours ago Thursday, October 04 2018 Oct 4, 2018 Thursday, October 04, 2018 7:33:00 AM CDT October 04, 2018 in News

Boone County health department offering rural flu clinics
Boone County health department offering rural flu clinics
BOONE COUNTY – The health department will hold rural flu clinics in Boone County starting Thursday. The Boone County... More >>
15 hours ago Thursday, October 04 2018 Oct 4, 2018 Thursday, October 04, 2018 7:28:00 AM CDT October 04, 2018 in News

Senate gets confidential FBI files on Kavanaugh allegations
Senate gets confidential FBI files on Kavanaugh allegations
WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House has sent the Senate a new FBI background file on Supreme... More >>
16 hours ago Thursday, October 04 2018 Oct 4, 2018 Thursday, October 04, 2018 6:39:36 AM CDT October 04, 2018 in News

More students opting out of required school vaccinations
More students opting out of required school vaccinations
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSHB) — More Kansas and Missouri students are opting out of vaccines required for public schools, according... More >>
17 hours ago Thursday, October 04 2018 Oct 4, 2018 Thursday, October 04, 2018 5:57:00 AM CDT October 04, 2018 in News

Second suspect wanted in Dallas County double murder
Second suspect wanted in Dallas County double murder
DALLAS COUNTY - Dallas County Sheriff's Office deputies and the Lake Area Major Case Squad arrested a man Wednesday in... More >>
17 hours ago Thursday, October 04 2018 Oct 4, 2018 Thursday, October 04, 2018 5:41:00 AM CDT October 04, 2018 in News

Camden County man dies in UTV crash; 4-year-old seriously injured
Camden County man dies in UTV crash; 4-year-old seriously injured
CAMDEN COUNTY - A Camden County man died and a 4-year-old boy was left with serious injuries after a utility... More >>
18 hours ago Thursday, October 04 2018 Oct 4, 2018 Thursday, October 04, 2018 4:47:00 AM CDT October 04, 2018 in News

Fuel tax supporters point to new study showing bad roads cost drivers
Fuel tax supporters point to new study showing bad roads cost drivers
JEFFERSON CITY- A national study released Wednesday shows mid-Missourian’s are losing money because of poor road conditions. Supporters of a... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, October 03 2018 Oct 3, 2018 Wednesday, October 03, 2018 8:38:00 PM CDT October 03, 2018 in News

Vandals strike Sky Zone twice; park wants help finding suspects
Vandals strike Sky Zone twice; park wants help finding suspects
COLUMBIA – Columbia’s Sky Zone has experienced vandalism twice in the last two weeks, and the park is reaching out... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, October 03 2018 Oct 3, 2018 Wednesday, October 03, 2018 5:35:00 PM CDT October 03, 2018 in News

Man shot to death on Demaret Drive
Man shot to death on Demaret Drive
COLUMBIA - A man found shot in the back on Demaret Drive later died, according to the Boone County Sheriff's... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, October 03 2018 Oct 3, 2018 Wednesday, October 03, 2018 4:44:00 PM CDT October 03, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 57°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
12am 63°
1am 63°
2am 64°
3am 64°