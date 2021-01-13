COLUMBIA - The Lincoln Project, a political action committee made up of lifelong Republicans, is set to begin airing ads targeting Senator Josh Hawley on Thursday.
Rick Wilson is the co-founder of the Lincoln Project and was the creative lead for the ads. He said Hawley humiliated the people of Missouri through his actions in the Senate by objecting to the electoral college results.
"Josh Hawley needs to quit. He needs to resign from the U.S. Senate and shame. He has dishonored himself. He's dishonored the Senate. He's dishonored the state of Missouri. He has betrayed the American people," Wilson said.
Wilson said he didn't know how much money was spent on the ads quite yet, but said that they will be noticeable.
"You'll see paper, you'll see television and cable, you'll see digital," Wilson said. "We think it's going to be very difficult for people to justify being financial supporters for someone who calls for insurrection and the overthrow of a free and fair election."
This comes after the riots capitol and Hawley's objection to the electoral college vote. Even with a dropped book deal, calls for his resignation and pulled donations, Hawley is not backing down.
Hawley defended his objection and denounced the riots at the capitol in a guest column on the Southeast Missourian.
"Mob violence is always wrong. But democratic debate is not mob violence. It is in fact how we avoid that violence," Hawley wrote.
Hawley also emphasized his reason for sticking with his objection following the riots at the capitol.
"The reason is simple: I will not bow to a lawless mob, or allow criminals to drown out the legitimate concerns of my constituents," Hawley wrote.
Protests demanding his resignation continued Wednesday at his local offices in cities across the state.