Adswapper, new app, turns ads into money for users

COLUMBIA - The average American adult spends 2 hours, 51 minutes on their smartphone every day, according to comScore’s 2017 report. That means they are seeing a lot of ads. A lot.

“We see over a hundred ads per day so we might as well get paid for them,” said Amos Angelovici, the founder of an app called Adswapper.

He came up with the idea two years ago.



“It’s the first time that users are able to negotiate their value or the value of their time,” he said.

How the process works:

People can go online to download the app. It can’t be found on the app store.

“Both Apple and Google don’t look favorably on companies that are trying to take a piece of their revenue and share it with their user,” Angelovici said.

So he side-stepped the system.

“About several weeks ago Apple decided to kick out of the app store all the ad blockers that are blocking ads in apps,” he said. “We didn’t want to be in that position in which we’re unable to provide the service to our users, so we designed it in a way that it’s a web app that anyone with an iPhone can go to.”

Once the app is downloaded, it will start to generate points every time the user sees an ad online or in apps. When the user generates enough points, they can “cash out.”

“Cashing out” means the user can choose from a series of large-brand gift cards for companies like Chipotle, Amazon, Sephora, Chili’s and more. Adswapper works alongside a gift card company with brokers that make it all possible.

The company released the app 12 weeks ago. It now has 1700 users. The target demographic is people ages 16-24.

What do people in this age group think about Adswapper?

“I would totally be down. I would download that app right away with no hesitation whatsoever,” said 18-year-old Haviland Blevins.

Jack Flinn, 18, said, “I think I’d be mildly interested. But a lot of people don't necessarily want to have to deal with having an extra app."

Angelovici said his app changes the idea of advertising by changing users from “targets” to “partners,” so that “everybody makes money.”

“Yes, I know it’s innovative. Yes, I know it’s thinking out of the box, but that’s how every startup or every disruptive technology starts,” he said.