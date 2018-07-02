Adult and 4 children escape Jefferson City apartment fire

JEFFERSON CITY – The Jefferson City Fire Department said one adult and four children escaped an apartment fire Thursday in the southeast part of the city.

The department said crews were dispatched to 2116 Louis Circle around 8:15 a.m after an unattended stove caught fire.

The adult and children were in the single-story brick apartment duplex, according to JCFD. None were hurt.

The department said one of the residents attempted to put out the fire before authorities arrived. Firefighters said they extinguished smoldering material around the stove.

The kitchen and dining areas were seriously damaged, and there was moderate smoke damage throughout the rest of the apartment, firefighters said.

The Red Cross was contacted to assist the displaced residents with housing, according to JCFD.