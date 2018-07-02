Adult, four juveniles face burglary charges

FULTON - A man and four juveniles are facing charges of burglary and property damage after police said they broke into Carver School in Fulton.

Officers found the suspects leaving the building at 909 Westminster Ave. through a broken door around 5 p.m. Tuesday. Officers said the suspects forced their way into the building and damaged items inside.

The adult suspect, Isaiah Wolfe, was charged with second-degree burglary, second-degree property damage, possession of burglary tools and endangering the welfare of a child.

The four juveniles were charged with second-degree burglary and second-degree property damage.

No one was hurt in the incident, and there's no word yet on the amount of damage to the property.





