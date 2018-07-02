Adult Performers Stripped of Jobs

Adult entertainment businesses like Club Vogue are going to be seeing some changes. Governor Jay Nixon signed a bill on Wednesday that will be putting restrictions on adult entertainment.

The new stripper law that goes into effect August 28th, bans full nudity, alcohol, customers under the age of 18, and physical contact between the customers and employees. All adult stores and strip clubs must also close by midnight.

Also under the new law, strip clubs and adult stores have to be at least a thousand feet from homes, schools, churches, libraries, parks, day cares, and other sexually oriented businesses.

The bill's sponsor, Senator Matt Bartle, says it comes down to family values and safety. The legislature approved a similar bill in 2005.

Critics say the new restrictions will hurt the economy.

The owner of passions says law would close down 60% of the adult entertainment industry in Missouri and put close to 2,000 people out of work. She also said owners are extremely concerned.

"The true losers in this now law are the citizens of Missouri," says Nellie Symm-Grunder. "They're going to be lose freedoms, they're going to be losing revenue, and they're are going to be losing jobs, and in the end, they're not really going to be safer."

Symm-Grunder also says a lawsuit has been in the works since the house passed the bill. She calls the new law unconstitutional because it never had a fiscal note, which the law requires. She added the adult entertainment industry will join together in force as long it takes to fight this law.