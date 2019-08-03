Adult Reported Missing in Mexico

7 years 7 months 3 weeks ago Friday, December 09 2011 Dec 9, 2011 Friday, December 09, 2011 9:37:00 AM CST December 09, 2011 in News
By: Jon Straub, Allyson Brown

MEXICO, MO - The Mexico Public Safety Department has reported that Daniel Ray Womack is missing.

His mother, Tina Willingham, last saw him Friday, December 2nd and has not returned since. Daniel lives with his mother in Mexico.

His mother and friends say they have been receiving text messages until Sunday, and then they just stopped. His mother became worried when his phone calls went straight to voicemail late Sunday night.

However, one of the messages indicated that he might have been in an altercation and was possibly hurt.

Police entered Womack as a missing adult on a statewide law enforcement system until he has contact with his mother or other reliable person. Until that time, the MPSD will continue to attempt to locate him.

Willingham has a message for her son, "Please call someone, call me, to let me know you're ok."

Daniel Womack is about five feet and five inches tall. He weighs 150 pounds. He has short dark hair, no tatoos or piercings, and he has a long, straight scar on the top of his head.

He was last seen wearing blue jeans, brown pull-over boots, hooded navy, blue, canvas jacket, wearing a baseball cap that has black and white racing stripes, possibly with a racing logo.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Mexico Public Safety at (573) 473-5800 or (573) 581-2100.

