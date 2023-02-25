COLUMBIA- In Missouri, the struggles for people looking for primary health care providers are becoming more and more of an issue. Especially for people residing in medical deserts all across Missouri and in the southwest sector in particular.
A main factor for this is the legislation in Missouri limiting advance practice registered nurses (APNRs) and nurse practitioners (NPRS) from being able to work autonomously with patients in need. Currently under Missouri Legislation, APNRs are unable to practice their field of certification with patients or even operate their own clinic without the collaboration of a certified physician in a 75 mile radius.
For Marcy Markes, certified family nurse practitioner, she has dealt with this problem first hand in her practice for over 20 years.
"We are still one of the most restrictive states. There's over 25 states now that have full autonomy in independent practice for nurse practitioners," Markes said.
Currently, neighboring states like Kansas and Illinois have already passed bills to give autonomy to nurse practitioners. It's even causing nurses who live in Missouri to practice outside of state.
"We have nurse practitioners that live in Missouri but will practice in Illinois or Kansas just for the fact they can practice independently," Markes said.
There are over 15,000 nurse practitioners ranging in all different types of certification across Missouri that can't help patients in need in rural areas because they don't have a collaborating physician close enough to them.
"One of the biggest restrictions is the mileage restriction. Our physicians can't be further than our clinical setting by 75 miles," Markes said.
That means if anything happens to a physician to where they aren't in that 75 mile radius, the medical center or the clinic has the cease operations. And for the nurse practitioner, that also limits how much they can do to serve their population of patients.
"Basically, patients can't get taken care of. In a family practice setting, in a specialty setting, or in any type of setting where nurse practitioners are practicing," Markes said.
Markes said that is the reason we have seen many people in southwest Missouri in need waiting anywhere from 6-9 months to see a primary health care provider and hospitals and clinics in Fulton and Mexico shutting down.
Right now, House Bill 271 and Senate Bill 79 are currently in the early stages of committee hearings. These bills if passed would allow practitioners in Missouri to operate autonomously under the full extent of their specialty and license without being dependent on a collaborating physician.
Markes said that she doesn't anticipate this bill to bring every practitioner to open a clinic in every underserved area in the state, but she believes there are enough independent practitioners that want to serve if given the chance to do so.