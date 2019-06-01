Adventist Community Services wants to "re-inspire hope" to impacted citizens

JEFFERSON CITY – Impacted citizens were emotional Friday while picking up disaster kits after losing all or some of their belongings in the May 22 tornado.

Adventist Community Services paired with the Capitol West Christian Church to set up donation items that people can take to replace some of what they lost.

State Director, Jody Dickhaut said he sees a lot of residents attending who have lost everything but feel they don't deserve to take the donated items.

“People who can have the most dire need can also present with the most hesitance, almost being guilty of receiving that kind of help,” he said.

One resident, Melanie Dickinson, lost part of her home and is currently looking for a new place to live.

“Some people lost everything, and I feel like I’m blessed that I didn’t lose too much,” she said.

Along with the goods and services provided at the church, Adventist Community Services has people trained in crisis management and critical incident stress management to help talk and comfort citizens having doubts.

“They help citizens that just feel like if they take something it’s going to take it away from somebody else,” Dickhaut said. He added that their mission and guiding principle is working to re-inspire hope to get control back into people’s hands.

Some people visiting the disaster relief center are starting all over and have experienced total destruction.

Dickhaut said he and his team work very hard to leave no one behind.

The event center will hand out disaster relief kits for as long as needed and is open every day from 9am to 5pm.