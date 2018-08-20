Advisory Committee Meets to Outline Role

COLUMBIA - The UM Presidential Search Advisory Committee met Friday to discuss its role in the coming months. The committee was created to assist the UM Board of Curators in its search for a new system president.

The 20-member committee is made up of faculty, alumni, and student representatives from each UM campus. They met via teleconference to outline committee responsibilities.

Board of Curators chairman, Warren K. Erdman, explained the committee has two roles. The first is to help the search committee establish qualities the next president must have. These can be personal recommendations or ideas collected from the upcoming public forums.

The committee will also be involved in the consideration of candidates during the final stage of the interviewing process. Erdman reminded the committee that all candidate business is to be kept confidential.

The search committee will host six more statewide public forums to hear public comment regarding qualities desired in the next system president.

Those dates and locations are listed at this link:

https://uminfopoint.umsystem.edu/media/sc/news/Presidential%20Forums%202-21-11.pdf