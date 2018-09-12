Advocacy group calls for halt to Missouri execution

JEFFERSON CITY - Opponents of the state's death penalty say Missouri is engaged in a rush to execution and should place a moratorium on them while the death penalty is studied.

Staci Pratt is the state coordinator for Missourians for Alternatives to the Death Penalty. She says the scheduled execution of Marcellus Williams on Jan. 28 lends increased urgency to legislation targeting the state's death penalty policies and procedures.

Democratic Rep. John Rizzo, of Kansas City, has filed a bill to create a task force to evaluate the death penalty and halt executions until at least January 2018.

Missouri executed 10 men last year.