Advocates lobby lawmakers to support Alzheimer's bills

9 hours 45 minutes 15 seconds ago Wednesday, February 27 2019 Feb 27, 2019 Wednesday, February 27, 2019 2:52:00 PM CST February 27, 2019 in News
By: Daniel Perreault, KOMU 8 Reporter
JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri Capitol was a sea of purple Wednesday as nearly 170 Alzheimer’s advocates took part in the Alzheimer’s Association's annual memory day.

The advocates lobbied lawmakers to support Alzheimer’s related bills, and for many of them, the battle against Alzheimer’s is personal.

“My husband developed an Alzheimer’s type of dementia when he was 49 years old, and he passed away when he was 59,” Linda Fisher said.

The advocates are pushing lawmakers to pass two bills relating to the disease. One would fund Alzheimer’s grants for respite while the other would help family members who are forced to become caregivers full-time.

“The Structured Family Caregiver Act is designed to keep people at home longer,” Fisher said. “People who qualify for Medicare will get a stipend so they can provide the 24-hours daycare for their loved ones.”

Fisher later clarified that families must be eligible for Medicaid, not Medicare, under the Act.

She said she was amazed by the show of support.

“There are 110,000 people in Missouri with Alzheimer’s, so that involves a large group of caregivers and people who have family members or loved ones affected by it,” Fisher said. “People are here for a lot of reasons, but it always revolves around someone they love having Alzheimer’s.”

For Gov. Mike Parson, the disease is also personal. His father battled the disease during the last four years of his life. 

“You hear about this disease, but until you go through it or have someone in your family go through it, it is hard to realize the impact that has on you,” Parson said. “Having to make those decisions as a caregiver and then to watch a loved one go through that is always difficult to watch a loved one go through that.”

Fisher said the lawmakers she met with were all supportive of the proposed bills.

“It’s amazing how many people have been touched by Alzheimer’s,” she said. “Everyone we talk to, their mother had had it, their grandfather.”

Fisher said she hopes if there is anything that comes from today’s lobbying, it is that lawmakers understand why the bills are so important for families who have been affected by the disease.

“We hope they realize the more support they give the families and the people with the disease, the longer people can stay at home,” Fisher said. “And that is every caregiver's goal.”

