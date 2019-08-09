Advocates push for sidewalk near Moberly schools

MOBERLY - An advocacy group in Moberly is pushing for a sidewalk on Kwix Road and Pig-N-Bun Road, near the Moberly middle and high schools.

SOS: Students on Sidewalks, Not Streets was formed in February to raise money for a sidewalk so students walking to and from school would not have to walk on the road.

The group currently has almost 100 likes on its Facebook page.

Paula Burkhart is one of the people behind the cause. She said the project would cost $65,000.

Burkhart said SOS needs to raise $30,000 to pay for its share of the project.

She said she started the effort when she saw that students were walking to school in poor conditions.

"They're walking in wet grass, and when they get to school they have wet feet and wet socks all day long," she said.

Burkhart said the project is not eligible for grants because there are not enough houses on Kwix Road itself.

"There's only one house on this road, and when there's only one mailbox on this road, statistically, there's not a need," she said.

She hopes the project would be done in the next few years.

Moberly School District Superintendent Matt Miller says he has heard about the problem.

"I've heard it from parents and staff members too," he said. "It hasn't been an overwhelming voice of concern but the topic has come up."

Miller said he believes SOS is doing something that positively influences students.

"I think it's a really great example for our kids that when a community group, when people in our community see a need, that they're gathering together to try and make something happen," he said.

Miller pointed out that while the school district is located on Kwix Road, the road is owned by the city, so the school is not responsible for building the sidewalk.

KOMU 8 contacted the city's public works director, Tom Sanders, but he was out of the office until Monday.