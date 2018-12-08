Advocates urge drivers to be safe this holiday weekend

JEFFERSON CITY - With the holiday weekend approaching, Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) and Save Our Air Medical Resources (SOAR) teamed up to remind Missouri residents about the increased dangers on Missouri roads this summer.

“This is a great opportunity for us to remind the community that, with the upcoming Memorial Day holiday and all of the summer plans that everyone’s going to have throughout the summer months, if your plans do include alcohol please always remember to have a designated driver,” said Meghan Carter, executive director of MADD Missouri.

The event was held at the Jefferson City Memorial Airport where attendees were able to tour two emergency air medical helicopters from Staff For Life.

Don Ware, a victim of a drugged driving crash whose life was saved by air medical transport, shared his story.

“I am here today because of the quick-thinking people on the scene, the first responders and law enforcement, and the ability to have an air helicopter to quickly fly me to Columbia Trauma Center, along with many, many prayers,” Ware said.

Carter said events like this help save lives.

“There’s too many lives lost not only on Missouri’s roadways, but throughout the nation due to something that is 100 percent preventable, 100 percent of the time,” Carter said.

More information can be found on MADD's website, and SOAR's website.

