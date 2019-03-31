Advocates weigh bringing Medicaid expansion issue to voters

18 hours 32 minutes 7 seconds ago Saturday, March 30 2019 Mar 30, 2019 Saturday, March 30, 2019 10:42:00 AM CDT March 30, 2019 in News
By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Advocates are considering whether to put the issue of expanding Medicaid before Missouri voters.

St. Louis resident Heidi Miller recently filed two petitions with the Secretary of State's office seeking to ask voters to weigh in on expanding Missouri's Medicaid health care program, the Springfield News-Leader reported .

Miller couldn't be reached for comment, but expansion advocates said the filings aren't a symbolic gesture.

"It's not just another filing," said Amy Blouin, president and CEO of the Missouri Budget Project. "There's a lot of people and a lot of organizations that want to do something to fix the issue we have with Medicaid, and the momentum from other states kind of incentivizes Missouri to do something like Medicaid eligibility fixes."

Blouin said she and other advocates have followed like-minded groups push successful ballot measures in Idaho, Nebraska and Utah.

Blouin and other advocates are still weighing whether to get behind the effort to gather thousands of signatures for a ballot measure. It's unclear how much support Medicaid expansion would receive in the state.

Progressive initiative petitions last fall indicated that a measure like Medicaid expansion could garner support. Measures such as medical marijuana legalization and an increase in the minimum wage received more than 60 percent of the vote, Blouin said.

"I think that we've got good indication that Missourians are willing to support (Medicaid expansion) from those measures," Blouin said.

The efforts come as Missouri's Medicaid rolls are dropping faster than in other states, and Gov. Mike Parson called for $50 million less in health care funding because of a drop of more than 71,000 enrollees over the last year.

Opponents have argued that expansion would be too expensive. Many Republicans have expressed concerns with expanding a health care program that is in need of extensive reform.

A draft report commissioned by the state that was released last month found that Missouri could save up to $1 billion a year within the next four years if it overhauls Medicaid. The report didn't call for tightening eligibility rules, but rather reducing Medicaid costs by altering reimbursement rates for hospitals, doctors and nursing homes.

More News

Grid
List

Columbia City Council will discuss Sinclair Road Sidewalk project
Columbia City Council will discuss Sinclair Road Sidewalk project
COLUMBIA - The Columbia City Council will discuss plans to move forward a project to extend the sidewalk on Sinclair... More >>
13 hours ago Saturday, March 30 2019 Mar 30, 2019 Saturday, March 30, 2019 4:02:00 PM CDT March 30, 2019 in News

Former Nevada politician alleges Joe Biden kissed the back of her head in 2014, made her feel 'uneasy, gross, and confused'
Former Nevada politician alleges Joe Biden kissed the back of her head in 2014, made her feel 'uneasy, gross, and confused'
(CNN) - A former Nevada state assemblywoman said on Friday that former Vice President Joe Biden made her feel "uneasy,... More >>
13 hours ago Saturday, March 30 2019 Mar 30, 2019 Saturday, March 30, 2019 4:01:36 PM CDT March 30, 2019 in News

Deadline for in person absentee voting approaching
Deadline for in person absentee voting approaching
COLUMBIA - Boone County Clerk Brianna Lennon expects about 15 percent voter turnout for the April 2 election. She said... More >>
13 hours ago Saturday, March 30 2019 Mar 30, 2019 Saturday, March 30, 2019 3:34:00 PM CDT March 30, 2019 in News

Advocates weigh bringing Medicaid expansion issue to voters
Advocates weigh bringing Medicaid expansion issue to voters
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Advocates are considering whether to put the issue of expanding Medicaid before Missouri voters. St.... More >>
18 hours ago Saturday, March 30 2019 Mar 30, 2019 Saturday, March 30, 2019 10:42:00 AM CDT March 30, 2019 in News

Super 8's Superman wins Job Point's Award of Excellence
Super 8's Superman wins Job Point's Award of Excellence
BOONVILLE - At Boonville's Super 8 motel, you'll find James White on a mission. "Clean the tubs and make... More >>
1 day ago Friday, March 29 2019 Mar 29, 2019 Friday, March 29, 2019 11:13:00 PM CDT March 29, 2019 in News

Columbia man goes from prison to career in three months, wins award
Columbia man goes from prison to career in three months, wins award
COLUMBIA - Teron Wings' road to success wasn't always the smoothest ride. In March 2017, he got out of prison... More >>
1 day ago Friday, March 29 2019 Mar 29, 2019 Friday, March 29, 2019 11:10:00 PM CDT March 29, 2019 in News

Columbia artist makes pawsome designs inspired by pets
Columbia artist makes pawsome designs inspired by pets
COLUMBIA - Shelby Watson started her online art business in 2012 by accident. Her mother had recently passed away and... More >>
1 day ago Friday, March 29 2019 Mar 29, 2019 Friday, March 29, 2019 7:15:00 PM CDT March 29, 2019 in News

Cooper County prepares for weather by stockpiling sandbags
Cooper County prepares for weather by stockpiling sandbags
COOPER COUNTY - The Cooper County Emergency Management Agency is preparing for any possible flooding in the future by stockpiling... More >>
1 day ago Friday, March 29 2019 Mar 29, 2019 Friday, March 29, 2019 6:44:00 PM CDT March 29, 2019 in News

Judge creates child support court in Boone County
Judge creates child support court in Boone County
COLUMBIA — A Boone County judge is starting a child support court to help parents who do not have custody... More >>
1 day ago Friday, March 29 2019 Mar 29, 2019 Friday, March 29, 2019 6:42:00 PM CDT March 29, 2019 in News

Parson orders agricultural assessment of flooding damage
Parson orders agricultural assessment of flooding damage
JEFFERSON CITY — Gov. Mike Parson has asked the Missouri Farm Service Agency to assess the damage flooding has caused... More >>
1 day ago Friday, March 29 2019 Mar 29, 2019 Friday, March 29, 2019 4:53:00 PM CDT March 29, 2019 in News

"It's okay to ask them:" Advocates talk suicide prevention among youths
"It's okay to ask them:" Advocates talk suicide prevention among youths
COLUMBIA - Changes in behavior. Change in appearance. Expressions of hopelessness. These are among the warning signs indicating a... More >>
1 day ago Friday, March 29 2019 Mar 29, 2019 Friday, March 29, 2019 3:26:00 PM CDT March 29, 2019 in News

Amtrak resume service to two routes in Missouri
Amtrak resume service to two routes in Missouri
JEFFERSON CITY — Amtrak will restore service to two routes in Missouri after an almost two-week suspension due to flooding... More >>
1 day ago Friday, March 29 2019 Mar 29, 2019 Friday, March 29, 2019 3:21:00 PM CDT March 29, 2019 in News

Federal charges filed against Moberly man accused of Social Security fraud
Federal charges filed against Moberly man accused of Social Security fraud
COLUMBIA - A Moberly man charged with financial exploitation in circuit court is in federal custody on three federal charges.... More >>
1 day ago Friday, March 29 2019 Mar 29, 2019 Friday, March 29, 2019 2:52:48 PM CDT March 29, 2019 in News

New Yorkers criticize "St. Louis style" bread-sliced bagels
New Yorkers criticize "St. Louis style" bread-sliced bagels
NEW YORK (AP) — New Yorkers have strict rules when it comes to their iconic foods, and one of them,... More >>
1 day ago Friday, March 29 2019 Mar 29, 2019 Friday, March 29, 2019 9:59:00 AM CDT March 29, 2019 in News

NASA wants to pay you $19,000 to sleep for 2 months
NASA wants to pay you $19,000 to sleep for 2 months
(NBC) — Imagine lying in bed for weeks on end, eating and sleeping without getting up — and being paid... More >>
2 days ago Thursday, March 28 2019 Mar 28, 2019 Thursday, March 28, 2019 10:49:00 PM CDT March 28, 2019 in News

After Greitens, Missouri Senate votes to limit impeachment
After Greitens, Missouri Senate votes to limit impeachment
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri senators on Thursday passed legislation to make it harder to impeach top officials, less... More >>
2 days ago Thursday, March 28 2019 Mar 28, 2019 Thursday, March 28, 2019 8:03:00 PM CDT March 28, 2019 in News

Jefferson City residents gathered to learn more about mayoral candidates
Jefferson City residents gathered to learn more about mayoral candidates
JEFFERSON CITY - With elections approaching, Jefferson City residents gathered Thursday night to learn the goals and initiatives of the... More >>
2 days ago Thursday, March 28 2019 Mar 28, 2019 Thursday, March 28, 2019 7:51:00 PM CDT March 28, 2019 in News

Power restored to nearly 2,000 homes in Columbia
Power restored to nearly 2,000 homes in Columbia
COLUMBIA - Nearly 2,000 homes in Columbia lost power Thursday night. Columbia Water & Light tweeted... More >>
2 days ago Thursday, March 28 2019 Mar 28, 2019 Thursday, March 28, 2019 7:30:00 PM CDT March 28, 2019 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 30°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 16 active weather alerts
6am 29°
7am 29°
8am 30°
9am 33°