Affordable Care Act contractor logs 13,000 hours in overtime

WENTZVILLE (AP) - Documents show a Wentzville processing facility for Affordable Care Act applications logged more than 13,000 hours of overtime to make up for a computer backlog after the initial sign-up period.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports documents show workers at the facility run by Serco Inc. logged the hours from May 1 through Aug. 15 last year.

The contractor runs the facility for the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

Agency spokesman Aaron Albright said the cost of that overtime was covered under the contractor's original contract, and did not cost taxpayers any extra money. Albright said last year the same computer issues that hampered applicants trying to sign up for health care also delayed processing work.

The Wentzville facility was created to process paper applications and to help resolve any differences in documents for people who sought coverage under the Affordable Care Act.