Affordable Care Act Contractor Under Scrutiny

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Three Republican lawmakers are demanding answers after reports that a suburban St. Louis processing center for the Affordable Care Act is paying employees to do nothing.

Sens. Roy Blunt of Missouri and Lamar Alexander of Tennessee sent a letter Wednesday to Marilyn Tavenner, administrator for the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, in response to a report Monday on KMOV-TV in St. Louis. U.S. Rep. Blaine Luetkemeyer of Missouri also expressed concern.

An anonymous employee of the Serco Inc. facility in Wentzville, Missouri, told the TV station that there are entire weeks in which data entry employees may not process a single application.

The Centers for Medicaid and Medicare Services says it is committed to working with Serco and other contractors to ensure that federal funds are spent appropriately.