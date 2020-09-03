Affordable learning pod options for families

COLUMBIA - The community is starting to set up learning pods for Columbia Public School students to start virtually.

The Columbia Public Schools Board of Education voted on Monday, Aug. 31 for classes to be online for the first two weeks of the school year.

The decision has led to families wondering what steps they are going to take in order for their children to attend classes. Some parents are not able to work from home and are left to figure out their childcare options.

One second grade mother, Karina Koji, has enrolled her son in City Garden Grade School, which is hosting classes outside. She worked closely with the school in order to get an affordable payment option.

Koji said she understands not all families are able to afford to send their kids to learning pods. Places like the Boys and Girls Club of Columbia are charging $150 per week for one child to attend a learning pod.

"That is really hard for a lot of families," Koji said. "I mean, that is a huge chunk of change for a lot of public school families. You know?"

Executive Director of Boys and Girls Club of Columbia Valorie Livingston said, "We know that might not be affordable for all families. We are asking for donations to help offset [costs] and provide scholarships for those families that need support."

Livingston said they are hoping to fund at least half of the students they are taking in. The club is set to take on 110 students for the learning pods.

The club is looking to have three different tiers of scholarship. The first tier would be full scholarships, the second would be a reduced scholarship level and the third tier would be an even more reduced scholarship level.

The learning pods are mostly dedicated for elementary school parents who chose virtual learning for their children before the board's decision to go virtual.

The club has extended their hours from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. to help accommodate families and students. The club will provide meals and snacks for kids, as well as extracurricular activities to give them a break from the screens.

If you'd like to donate to the Boys and Girls Club of Columbia scholarship program, you can do so here.