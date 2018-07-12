Afgans for Angels

"It's nice for a mother to have something beautiful to look at at a time when there is no beauty," Core said. "There are 856 children who are born dead each year in Missouri."

Core's program is called Afgans for Angels and was started in Iowa. Core went to the Missouri Hospital Association for address and phone numbers for all of the hospitals in the state of Missouri and proceeded to weave together her own group of volunteers.

"I have an older lady who makes two exactly the same. Same color exactly alike because sixty years ago, she lost twins," Core said.



A handwritten message from Core is given away to grieving parents with each Afgan.

"While the baby is gone....that blanket will forever hold the memory of that child with them," said volunteer Deb Walker.

Falba Core can be contacted at (573)-634-2136.